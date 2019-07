For children of immigrants like me, ‘go back’ is a familiar racist taunt

My parents sometimes regale me with the stories of their move to California — the fight with a shady mechanic, their run-in with the police officer in New Mexico who threatened to jail them if they didn’t leave within five minutes — and that’s all I need to put the little shop of horrors I call my inbox into perspective. Someone calling me a “Shah of Sunset” isn’t as bad as someone asking me in earnest whether people drink water in Iran (a real question my dad once responded to by joking that no, they only drink Pepsi).