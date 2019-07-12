Setback for L.A.: Police agencies may receive federal grants for helping nab immigrants, court rules

The Trump administration, in doling out police grants, may favor police departments that help catch immigrants who are in the country without authorization, a federal appeals court decided Friday.
The decision by a panel of the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals was a loss for the city of Los Angeles, which sued the federal government after it failed to win a “COPS” community policing grant in 2017.
A federal district judge ruled for the city, and the Trump administration appealed.
In overturning the lower court, the 9th Circuit majority said nothing in the law that created the grant program prevents the Trump administration from giving extra points to agencies that focus on arresting immigrants in the U.S. without authorization.
Judge Sandra S. Ikuta, appointed by President George W. Bush, said the “scoring process does not coerce an applicant or authorize the federal government to exercise any control over state or local law enforcement.”
Joining Ikuta was Judge Jay S. Bybee, also a Bush appointee.
Judge Kim McLane Wardlaw, a Clinton appointee, dissented.
She said Congress did not authorize the Department of Justice “to co-opt local and state officers into carrying out the current or any other presidential administration’s agenda, unrelated to community-oriented policing.”
“Demanding that local police partner with federal immigration enforcement could well erode the trust and mutual respect on which community policing depend, to the detriment of public safety,” Wardlaw wrote.