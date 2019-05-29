Sea lion pup rescued after diver’s mask gets stuck around its neck

What normally would have been an endearing sight at the beach turned out to be a sad discovery for animal rescuers Tuesday.
A sea lion pup was jumping in and out of the waves along the San Diego County shoreline, but something was wrapped around its neck.
Beach goers and lifeguards at Swami’s State Beach in Encinitas reported seeing a black diver’s mask encircling the animal’s malnourished upper body. The plastic face shield was missing, and the sea lion’s head had gone through the opening.
SeaWorld was alerted, and by the time rescuers arrived, the young marine mammal had settled on the edge of a rock near the shore, with the mask fixed firmly around its throat.
The year-old pup was emaciated, weighing only 32 pounds — about half its normal size, said Jody Westberg, head of the park’s San Diego rescue team. The mask was restricting the animal’s ability to forage and eat at a time when it likely had been recently weaned from its mother, she said.
As the sea lion lay on the rock, rescuers slowly approached, captured him with a net and cut through the mask.
“He was very quiet,” Westberg said. “He should be active, and he should be vocalizing.”
Underneath the mask, a bad wound that appeared infected had formed, so the pinniped was transported to SeaWorld’s Animal Health and Rescue Center. In the past day, the wound has been treated with broad spectrum antibiotics and raw honey, and the young sea lion has been given plenty of food and water, Westberg said.
“He’s pretty tired,” she said. “He’s laying around with other animals of his same age, [which will] help him relax.”
In the next few days, the animal will be reexamined and released back into the wild, Westberg said, adding that had rescuers not arrived, “that would have been a death sentence.”
SeaWorld has already rescued 481 sick or stranded animals this year. Some have become ill because of a lack of food or changing climate and others because of human waste, as was the case with this pup. Westberg encouraged beach goers to not discard personal items — including swim masks, flip-flops or plastic bags — in the water or along the beach.