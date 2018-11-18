California fire: Death toll in and around Paradise grows to 76 with 1,276 still missing as Trump visits

6:20 p.m.: This article was updated with new figures for deaths and missing people.

5:05 p.m.: This article was updated with new information about Trump’s visit to Southern California.

3:30 p.m.: This article was updated with more comments from Trump.

3:15 p.m.: This article was updated with new comments from Malibu residents.

2:05 p.m.: This article was updated with comments from Southern California residents.

1:15 p.m.: This article was updated with later comments from the president.

1 p.m.: This article was updated with additional comments from Trump.

12:30 p.m.: This article was updated with later comments from Trump.

11:30 a.m.: This article was updated with additional details on Trump’s visit.

10:15 a.m.: This article was updated with information about Trump’s arrival in Northern California.

9:20 a.m.: This article was updated with more comments from Trump.

8:30 a.m.: This article was updated with new comments from President Trump.

This article was originally posted at 7:45 a.m.