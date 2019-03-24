Advertisement

Photos from the 2019 L.A. Marathon

By Los Angeles Times
Mar 24, 2019 | 12:20 PM
Legacy runners hold "LA 34" signs at the start of the 34th annual L.A. Marathon at Dodger Stadium on Sunday in Los Angeles. (Patrick T. Fallon / For The Times)
Runners start the 34th annual L.A. Marathon at Dodger Stadium on Sunday in Los Angeles. Patrick T. Fallon / For The Times
A costumed runner makes their way uphill at the start of the 34th annual L.A. Marathon at Dodger Stadium on Sunday in Los Angeles. Patrick T. Fallon / For The Times
Runners make their way down Hollywood Boulevard during the 34th annual L.A. Marathon on Sunday in Los Angeles. Patrick T. Fallon / For The Times
Cosette Zugale hugs her friend Heather Osborn as they run down Hollywood Boulevard during the 34th annual L.A. Marathon on Sunday in Los Angeles. Patrick T. Fallon / For The Times
People run past the TCL Chinese Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard during the 34th annual L.A. Marathon on Sunday in Los Angeles. Patrick T. Fallon / For The Times
Runner Olha Skrypak finishes in fourth place for female runners during the Los Angeles Marathon on Sunday in Los Angeles. Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times
Runner Elisha Barno comes in first during the Los Angeles Marathon on Sunday in Los Angeles. Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times
Runner Askale Merachi comes in first place for female runners at the Los Angeles Marathon on Sunday in Los Angeles. Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times
Cynthia Jerop, left, Askale Merachi and Lucy Karimi stand on a podium after being named the top winners among female runners during the Los Angeles Marathon on Sunday in Los Angeles. Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times
Runner Elisha Barno celebrates finishing in first place during the Los Angeles Marathon on Sunday. Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times
