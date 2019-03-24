Photos from the 2019 L.A. Marathon

Runners start the 34th annual L.A. Marathon at Dodger Stadium on Sunday in Los Angeles. Patrick T. Fallon / For The Times A costumed runner makes their way uphill at the start of the 34th annual L.A. Marathon at Dodger Stadium on Sunday in Los Angeles. Patrick T. Fallon / For The Times Runners make their way down Hollywood Boulevard during the 34th annual L.A. Marathon on Sunday in Los Angeles. Patrick T. Fallon / For The Times Cosette Zugale hugs her friend Heather Osborn as they run down Hollywood Boulevard during the 34th annual L.A. Marathon on Sunday in Los Angeles. Patrick T. Fallon / For The Times People run past the TCL Chinese Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard during the 34th annual L.A. Marathon on Sunday in Los Angeles. Patrick T. Fallon / For The Times Runner Olha Skrypak finishes in fourth place for female runners during the Los Angeles Marathon on Sunday in Los Angeles. Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times Runner Elisha Barno comes in first during the Los Angeles Marathon on Sunday in Los Angeles. Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times Runner Askale Merachi comes in first place for female runners at the Los Angeles Marathon on Sunday in Los Angeles. Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times Cynthia Jerop, left, Askale Merachi and Lucy Karimi stand on a podium after being named the top winners among female runners during the Los Angeles Marathon on Sunday in Los Angeles. Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times Runner Elisha Barno celebrates finishing in first place during the Los Angeles Marathon on Sunday. Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times Be the first to comment Hide Comments Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by SolidOpinion. Advertisement Most Read L.A. Now Mystery parent paid $6.5 million to get kids into top universities as part of admissions scandal California In Mammoth, the snow is so deep residents must tunnel out. There’s a history to that Travel How to beat those pesky automatic toll-road charges if you’re driving a rental Movies Box office: ‘Us’ shatters records on way to $70.3-million weekend Technology ‘I'm really struggling’: Facing pay cuts, some ride-hailing drivers prepare to strike