Rip Torn, who played Artie on 'The Larry Sanders Show,' dies at 88

“The saving grace is [Arthur] loves talent, particularly his star,” Torn told the Chicago Tribune in 1997. “Garry once said, ‘How do you see this role?' I said, ‘As Larry's pit bull.' He said, ‘Ahhh, I don't think I like that at all.' I said, ‘OK, I'll be your wolverine!' He didn't know what that meant. That's even worse than a pit bull!”