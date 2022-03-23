Managing Director

Skyview Capital LLC

Private Equity

Jeffrey White is a managing director at Skyview Capital, where he has been actively involved with all M&A efforts since the firm’s inception. He brings decades of experience that encompass private equity, investment banking and executive management. White has held critical positions at many distinguished firms.

Prior to Skyview Capital, White was an integral part of Platinum Equity’s multibillion-dollar global business development and M&A team. After Platinum Equity, White established and continues to successfully headed up Skyview Capital’s business development team. In addition, He is responsible for driving growth through acquisitions by identifying, negotiating and assessing all transaction opportunities within the M&A and business development team. White is also a member of the firm’s investment committee. He prides himself in his firm’s intense focus, operational commitment, speed to closure, strategic management, and hands-on approach to investing – all in the interest of long-term sustainable growth and success.