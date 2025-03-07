Kevin Bacon tells us which previous character he wants to play again and which NFL team is demonic

Kevin Bacon and Erik Oleson are at SXSW promoting their show, “The Bondsman” and stopped by the Los Angeles Times photo and video studio to talk about the project, from demon slaying, to what has helped Kevin Bacon look so good at his age. Bacon, a lifelong Eagles fan, also names the two teams he considers most demonic in the NFL.
