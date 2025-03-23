Loyola Marymount University’s redesigned MBA curriculum launches fall 2025. This part-time program is crafted to meet the needs of working professionals, offering evening classes and a flexible, affordable, and customizable pathway to earning an MBA in just two years.

Small, intimate classes are led by faculty who are invested in their students’ success. Experiential learning illustrates key concepts, and hands-on projects provide opportunities to apply new skills.

LMU also offers a variety of other graduate business programs in accounting, business analytics, entertainment leadership, entrepreneurship and sustainable innovation, management, and taxation. Take your next bold step and visit cba.lmu.edu/gradprograms to learn more.

Campus Scenes (Jon Rou)

Loyola Marymount University

NAME OF INSTITUTION Loyola Marymount University

NAME OF BUSINESS SCHOOL OR PROGRAM College of Business Administration

BUSINESS SCHOOL DEAN Dayle M. Smith, Ph.D.

YEAR INSTITUTION WAS FOUNDED 1911

YEAR BUSINESS SCHOOL OR PROGRAM WAS STARTED College of Business Administration: 1926

MBA Program: 1974

TOTAL MBA ENROLLMENT 80

MBA PLATFORMS OFFERED MBA JD/MBA MS/MBA

MBA AREAS OF EMPHASIS OFFERED Business Analytics Entrepreneurship Finance International Business Marketing

LENGTH OF PROGRAMS Part-Time MBA: 21-36 months

PROGRAM CAMPUS OPTIONS: MBA core courses and select electives take place on LMU’s main campus in Westchester near Playa Vista. Some MBA electives are offered as online synchronous courses.

PROGRAM ACCREDITATIONS: AACSB, WASC

RANKINGS: U.S. News & World Report 2024 Graduate Rankings

• International Business: No. 18

• Entrepreneurship: No. 19

• Marketing: No. 21

• Management: No. 22

• Finance: No. 33

• Accounting: No. 41

• Part-time MBA

TOTAL COST OF MBA $61,344-$71,568 ($1,704 per unit with 36-42 units required depending on previous business coursework.)

UPCOMING INFORMATION SESSIONS: Visit mba.lmu.edu to learn about our admission events.

REQUIRED TESTING GMAT or GRE required. Waivers available to qualified applicants. APPLICATION DEADLINES May 31, 2025

CONNECT WITH US Visit mba.lmu.edu/contact to schedule a virtual appointment with an admission recruiter.