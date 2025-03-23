DIVERSE IDEAS FOR DYNAMIC ENVIRONMENTS

The MBA program of CSUN’s David Nazarian College of Business and Economics takes pride in the achievements of its students and alumni. Nazarian College MBA graduates are accomplished professionals representing incredibly diverse backgrounds in a variety of industries in the San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles County and Ventura County regions. Our graduate students view their MBA as a smart investment in understanding dynamic business environments so they may lead with diverse insights.

FLEXIBLE RELEVANCE

Classes are held Monday through Thursday from 7-10 p.m. and occasionally on Saturdays. Students typically take two courses per semester and complete MBA coursework in about two years. While our students thrive with the networking and interactions via in-person courses, many courses are offered in a hybrid format, providing access flexibility for students and reducing drive time to campus. Students reduce or accelerate their academic load commensurate with career and family demands. Elective offerings focus on providing timely and relevant topics that help differentiate students in their workplace and add career value.

NAZARIAN COLLEGE CONSULTING

Nazarian College MBA students not only learn but also pay that knowledge forward by helping organizations as part of the culminating experience in the Nazarian College Small Business Consulting Program. Through continued support from the Wells Fargo Foundation, MBA student teams consult with and address the specific needs of small businesses and nonprofits in the region. As a result, students gain confidence and improve their networks, paying their investment forward to the community.

MATADOR PRIDE

Nazarian College and California State University, Northridge, are consistently ranked as among the best in higher education. U.S. News & World Report ranked Nazarian College’s MBA program as No. 5 among CSUs and one of the best in California (2024) while the Princeton Review recognized the program as the “Best On-Campus MBA.”

In addition, The Wall Street Journal/ College Plus recently ranked CSUN as the second-best public university in California, the 12th-best public university in the nation and the fifth-best university for social mobility. The Wall Street Journal also ranks CSUN among the top three universities nationwide for diversity.

Few MBA programs can equal the Nazarian College’s in graduating MBAs prepared to work and lead in a diverse and global business environment. Housed on a beautiful 365-acre campus, CSUN is the fourth-largest university in California. Its 400,000 alumni include prominent business leaders, such as the man for whom the business college was named, David Nazarian. The university is home to the award-winning Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts and the LEED Goldcertified Student Recreation Center.

NAME OF INSTITUTION California State University, Northridge

NAME OF BUSINESS SCHOOL OR PROGRAM The David Nazarian College of Business and Economics MBA Program

BUSINESS SCHOOL DEAN Chandra Subramaniam, Ph.D.

YEAR INSTITUTION WAS FOUNDED 1958

YEAR BUSINESS SCHOOL OR PROGRAM WAS STARTED 1958

TOTAL MBA ENROLLMENT 188

MBA PLATFORMS OFFERED Part-time evening MBA

MBA AREAS OF EMPHASIS OFFERED Selected topics in a variety of relevant functional areas

LENGTH OF PROGRAMS 2.5 years

PROGRAM CAMPUS OPTIONS On-campus (some courses hy-flex)

PROGRAM ACCREDITATIONS WASC AACSB

RANKINGS Ranked No. 5 among CSUs by U.S. News & World Report Best On-Campus MBA, Princeton Review

TOTAL COST OF MBA $33,000-$45,000

REQUIRED TESTING GMAT or GRE (waivers are also available)

UPCOMING INFORMATION SESSIONS March 18 and April 15

APPLICATION DEADLINES Fall 2025: May 31 Spring 2026: October 31