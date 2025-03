Transformative Business Education at University of Redlands

The University of West Los Angeles began as a private educational institution with just six students in 1966, when a visionary group of local educators resolved to address the need for educational programs geared toward the working adult.

With a mission of democratizing education and broadening the greater community’s access to top-notch education in law, UWLA was born. UWLA has been providing high-quality education to budding legal professionals ever since. In July 2002, the law school expanded by acquiring the San Fernando Valley College of Law in Chatsworth. UWLA now has campuses near LAX in West L.A. and Woodland Hills.

In 2012, UWLA opened its School of Business with a similar opportunity mission - to democratize education by serving our communities with high-quality higher education for a more diverse population of students. Today, UWLA proudly offers a Master of Science in Leadership, Management, and Technology, a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration (degree completion program), and the school’s Juris Doctor program.

UWLA is a small private university that prides itself on its high-touch, hands-on learning environment. Students are supported by small class sizes and taught by professors who are not only scholars but are experts and professionals in their fields. The result is a practical program that prepares students for real-world work scenarios rather than purely theoretical learning.

A pioneer of online learning during the COVID-19 pandemic, UWLA has continued to perfect its online coursework and has added back an in-person hybrid model, allowing students the best of both worlds. UWLA is also an attractive option for international students, many of whom find the affordability, the flexibility of learning options, the practical program applications, and the school’s focus on technology highly appealing. With 15-month and two-year options and rolling admissions throughout five starts per year, the UWLA School of Business Master of Science program opens a world of opportunity for the right student. There are no entry requirements or exams besides providing a documented bachelor’s degree in good standing.

Students interested in the Bachelor of Science in Business Administration completion program only require proof of an associate’s degree or equivalent credits. UWLA admissions counselors will help anyone assess their candidacy and walk them through the application and financial aid process.

NAME OF INSTITUTION University of West Los Angeles

NAME OF PROGRAM Masters of Science in Leadership, Management, and Technology

DEAN Talon Brown, Dean, UWLA School of Business

YEAR INSTITUTION WAS FOUNDED 1966

YEAR PROGRAM WAS STARTED 2012

TOTAL PROGRAM ENROLLMENT 60 per cohort

PROGRAM PLATFORMS OFFERED Online: Coursework delivered entirely online, hybrid/in-person lectures and meetings, plus online lessons and learning

AREAS OF EMPHASIS OFFERED Org. Leadership/Management, Artificial Intelligence, Digital Marketing, Business Data Analytics

LENGTH OF PROGRAMS 15 months or 24 months

PROGRAM CAMPUS OPTIONS West Los Angeles Campus 9800 S. La Cienega Blvd., 12th Floor, Inglewood, CA 90301 San Fernando Valley Campus 21650 Oxnard Blvd., Suite 200, Woodland Hills, CA 91367 In-person, virtual, and hybrid instruction are available.

PROGRAM ACCREDITATIONS The University of West Los Angeles (UWLA) is accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission. UWLA is a private institution approved to operate by the California Bureau for Private Postsecondary Education, which has approved the School of Business’s Master of Science in Leadership, Management, and Technology degree and the Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.

TOTAL COST OF PROGRAM $24,444. Scholarships and grants are available through the UWLA Financial Aid Office.

REQUIRED TESTING None

UPCOMING INFORMATION SESSIONS Monthly virtual open houses; check uwla.edu for calendar listings. Contact vbaskin@uwla.edu to RSVP.

APPLICATION DEADLINES Rolling admissions; five term starts per year.

PROGRAM CONTACT INFORMATION: Talon L. Brown, Esq., Dean, School of Business Admissions Contact: Verdel Baskin 310.342.5291 Admissions@uwla.edu