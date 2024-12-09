Solving Uncharged Student Devices With at-the-Desk Charging

Here’s how Modesto City Schools increased educational time in the classroom without modifying infrastructure.

JAR Systems

One of the biggest challenges that Modesto City Schools faced was transitioning toward a technological and digital world in the classroom. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the district rapidly expanded to a fully 1:1 mobile device model across the entire district. As in-person instruction resumed, finding ways to keep students’ devices charged and ready for learning was difficult.

Prior to mobile devices becoming integrated into lesson plans, there was less demand for outlets in classrooms. But now, there were not enough to go around. Students frequently came to school with uncharged devices, preventing them from participating in lessons. This resulted in wires and extension cords being strung across classroom floors, creating potential hazards and disruptions to instructional time.

Power strips across classroom floors before JAR (Photo courtesy of JAR Systems)

Finding a quick solution to address charging needs Modesto City Schools needed a solution that could be used immediately to charge students’ devices so they could participate in daily lessons. The technology team first turned to an easy DIY solution that could charge and store multiple devices simultaneously. It consisted of surge protectors and AC adapters wrapped up and zip-tied to file organizers.

While this DIY solution did help the district address the basic charging need, the solution was not scalable and came with additional challenges. AC adapters were often removed so they could actively charge their devices while they were working instead of leaving the device at the back of the classroom to passively charge.

The team quickly realized they needed a solution that could charge students’ devices while they were in use.

Exploring alternative solutions The team researched all available options that wouldn’t create safety hazards or change classroom infrastructure. Throughout the exploration of many different options and companies, JAR Systems stood out from the crowd.

The team consulted with their trusted partners, Justin Davenport and Pat Hein at CDW, to lean on their industry knowledge and gain insight into other customers’ experiences with JAR Systems’ solutions. With CDW’s recommendation, they set their eyes on JAR Systems’ Active Charge Solutions.

While other solutions solved the issue of charging, they were stationary and not able to travel with students to the next class. Active Charge Power Banks met the districts’ specific charging needs while allowing for the adaptability of everevolving technology.

Adapt4 with Active Charging Upgrade (Photo courtesy of JAR Systems )

Implementing Active Charge solutions The technology team at Modesto City Schools, along with JAR Systems and CDW, worked together to plan a smooth deployment. They implemented JAR Systems’ Universal USB-C Charging Docks to Kindergarten through 6th grade classrooms, Adapt4 USB-C Charging Stations to 7th through 12th grade classrooms, Library Check-Out Charging Solutions to technology rooms, and 8 Active Charge Power Banks to each classroom in the district.

The Active Charge Power Banks’ scannable barcodes enabled the district to easily track them as assets in their system. The school-bus-yellow color of the power banks allowed staff to differentiate them from other technology items.

Soon after, the district also implemented Library CheckOut Charging Solutions for substitute teacher devices. This allowed them to charge power banks, loaner devices, and USB-C devices side-by-side with ease.

“Once we had a few solutions in place, one of the first requests we got was ‘How do we get them into the hands of administrators?’” said Misty Roton, Modesto City Schools’ help desk manager. “The entire district saw the value in these solutions immediately.”

Achieving a seamless classroom charging environment After implementing the solutions in the district, the teachers recognized an immediate increase in instructional time in the classrooms.

“Without JAR Systems, the use and integration of 21st-century tools in the classroom would be minimal to non-existent,” said Russ Selken, Modesto City Schools’ chief technology officer. “The value I have recognized that JAR has brought to our district is higher educational minutes in each classroom and the ability for the teachers to set their curriculum structure without interruptions.”

Not only were teachers recognizing the benefits of these solutions, but the impact was even discussed in school board meetings. The district observed the positive impact the solutions were having throughout their classrooms and decided to increase their investment in the power banks.

See the power bank check-out solutions! Watch the video at jar-systems.com/modesto