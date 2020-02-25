Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
This Day in History 2-25

Feb. 25, 2020
3:45 PM
On this day in history February 25, 1964, 22-year-old Cassius Clay, later known as Muhammad Ali, shocks the odd-markers by dethroning world heavyweight boxing champion Sonny Liston.