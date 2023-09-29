This North Hollywood dance studio is reconnecting the L.A. dance community
One man’s quest to create community with dance
Shaun Evaristo founded Movement Lifestyle in 2012 to help connect the L.A. dance community. The studio was forced to shut down due to the pandemic in 2020, but now Evaristo is bringing the studio back.
Drake Presto was a 2023 video intern for the Los Angeles Times. He is a recent graduate of Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism. There, Presto won numerous SPJ national and regional Marks of Excellence and a Hearst Journalism first-place award in narrative video storytelling. He is a Southern California native and proud third-generation Filipino American.