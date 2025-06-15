Advertisement
California

“No Kings Day” Rally in Downtown LA: Angelenos find solidarity in protest

By Albert Brave Tiger LeeVideo Journalist 
Thousands gather in downtown Los Angeles by City Hall for the “No Kings Day” rally, protesting against what they call a “fascist regime” and “king-like governance.” Protestors of all walks of life, including a former political prisoner, share their personal reasons for resisting, emphasizing love, peace, and the fight to protect liberties. This is a powerful demonstration of community, solidarity, and the enduring call for freedom.
California
Albert Brave Tiger Lee

Albert Brave Tiger Lee is a Southern California native, son of Korean immigrants, a father and a staff videographer at the Los Angeles Times. His work spans various mediums of visual storytelling and has been recognized for various disciplines including a national Emmy Award for News and Documentary, an RFK Journalism Award, Pictures of the Year International honors, the National Press Photographers Assn.’s Best of Photojournalism Award and Columbia University’s Dart Award.

Advertisement