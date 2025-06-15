“No Kings Day” Rally in Downtown LA: Angelenos find solidarity in protest

Thousands gather in downtown Los Angeles by City Hall for the “No Kings Day” rally, protesting against what they call a “fascist regime” and “king-like governance.” Protestors of all walks of life, including a former political prisoner, share their personal reasons for resisting, emphasizing love, peace, and the fight to protect liberties. This is a powerful demonstration of community, solidarity, and the enduring call for freedom.

