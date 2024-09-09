Sydney Sweeney and Ana de Armas talk “Eden,” a darker Ron Howard film than usual

Director Ron Howard and actors Sydney Sweeney, Ana de Armas and Daniel Brühl stepped into the Los Angeles Times Studios at RBC House to talk about their TIFF film “Eden” and what it’s like to tell a darker story than Ron Howard is known for.