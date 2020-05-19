Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
×
Share
Entertainment & Arts

Author Emily St. John Mandel live at the L.A. Times Book Club

Emily St. John Mandel, who wrote the pandemic bestseller “Station Eleven,” will be in conversation with Times reporter Carolina A. Miranda on. May 19.

May 19, 2020
4:09 PM
Share
Entertainment & Arts