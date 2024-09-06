Ben Stiller and David Gordon Green talk horror, comedy, and the ‘Nutcracker’ hellions
Ben Stiller brings his new comedy film, ‘Nutcrackers’ to the Toronto International Film Festival with a wild and fun bunch of newcomers.
Star Ben Stiller, director David Gordon Green and newcomers Homer Janson, Arlo Janson, Ulysses Janson and Atlas Janson visited the Los Angeles Times Studios at RBC House to talk about their film, “Nutcrackers” and farming, horror, comedy and yes, farts.
