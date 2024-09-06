Ben Stiller and David Gordon Green talk horror, comedy, and the ‘Nutcracker’ hellions

Ben Stiller brings his new comedy film, ‘Nutcrackers’ to the Toronto International Film Festival with a wild and fun bunch of newcomers.

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Threads

Reddit

WhatsApp

Copy Link URL Copied!

Print

Star Ben Stiller, director David Gordon Green and newcomers Homer Janson, Arlo Janson, Ulysses Janson and Atlas Janson visited the Los Angeles Times Studios at RBC House to talk about their film, “Nutcrackers” and farming, horror, comedy and yes, farts.