Ben Stiller and David Gordon Green talk horror, comedy, and the ‘Nutcracker’ hellions

Ben Stiller brings his new comedy film, ‘Nutcrackers’ to the Toronto International Film Festival with a wild and fun bunch of newcomers.

By Mark E. Potts
 and Nicholas Ducassi
Star Ben Stiller, director David Gordon Green and newcomers Homer Janson, Arlo Janson, Ulysses Janson and Atlas Janson visited the Los Angeles Times Studios at RBC House to talk about their film, “Nutcrackers” and farming, horror, comedy and yes, farts.
