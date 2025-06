Renee Zellweger on what’s the best thing about being Bridget Jones | Very Important Questions

Renee Zellweger from “Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy” talks about playing the title character and won’t tell us if Hugh Grant or Colin Firth is more charming, but we tried while asking her our Very Important Questions presented by Disney Plus.