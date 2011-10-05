Advertisement

Shooting at California workplace leaves 3 dead, 7 wounded

Oct 05, 2011 | 12:00 AM
A worker at a Cupertino, Calif., quarry is said to have opened fire at a safety meeting. He then reportedly left the scene and shot a woman in the leg during a carjacking at a nearby Hewlett-Packard campus. Full coverage: At least three dead in workplace shooting
