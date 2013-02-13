Manhunt for ex-LAPD officer

San Bernardino County sheriff's officials said late Tuesday they had recovered human remains in the burned cabin where they believed fugitive former police officer Christopher Dorner was holed up after gun battles with law enforcement officers. One lawman was killed and another wounded in the shootout. The manhunt for Dorner began after he was named a suspect in the slaying of two people in Orange County on Feb. 3. In two shootings last week, he allegedly killed one police officer and wounded two others.