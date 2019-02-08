‘El Chapo’ jury deliberations will stretch into a second week

Over this week, jurors have appeared to be scrupulously weighing the charges — which cover accusations that Guzman sold and manufactured hundreds of tons of cocaine, meth and heroin; conspired to murder a host of rivals; and helped run one of the world’s largest international drug cartels. The panel has requested the full testimonies of some the government’s most essential witnesses, former cartel higher-ups who detailed the inner workings of the vast drug network.