Witness says recording is of 'El Chapo' agreeing to a major drug deal with Colombian rebel

Whether it was good for business at the time, the call now stands out as a blow to Guzman’s defense. Previously, Guzman’s lawyers have painted his accusers as polished liars who will say anything to see their sentences reduced or their families relocated to the United States. But the tape indicates that at least some of what other witnesses have told the jury is true. The tape places Guzman at the center of a multimillion-dollar cocaine deal, and illustrates the intimate link between his organization and Colombia’s brutal drug wars.