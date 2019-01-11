'El Chapo' tech guru testifies on spyware, fleeing from law and flipping on drug lord

Obsessed with Rodriguez’ ability to quickly encrypt and install spyware on phones and computers, Guzman was soon talking to him nearly every day, the tech guru testified in federal court through an interpreter. They mostly talked about Guzman’s favorite “toy”: spyware Rodriguez installed on the phones of 50 people in Guzman’s inner circle, including his wife and mistress. Guzman, so taken with surveilling those around him, requested that Rodriguez use FlexiSpy software — something the FBI was later able to tap into with his help, much to Guzman’s detriment. When Guzman wanted spyware installed on a computer, he told Rodriguez to “make it special.”