Man who drove into Charlottesville counterprotesters had images of hatred in his mind, prosecutor says

A man who killed a woman and injured dozens of people at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., had images of hatred and violence in his mind when he drove his car into a crowd of counterprotesters, a prosecutor told jurors on Thursday.
James Alex Fields Jr. is being tried on a first-degree murder charge and other counts in the deadly crash in the city after a white supremacist rally on Aug. 12, 2017.
Prosecutors say Fields traveled from his home in Maumee, Ohio, to support white nationalists at the rally. During closing arguments Thursday, prosecutor Nina-Alice Antony said Fields was angry at the counterprotesters and deliberately aimed his Dodge Challenger at them, then sped into the crowd, knowing he would hurt or kill someone.
“He gets toward that group and he goes for them,” she said.
Fields’ lawyers have said he was afraid for his life when he drove into the crowd after witnessing earlier violence between the white nationalists and counterprotesters.
Both prosecutors and defense attorneys wrapped up their cases Thursday. Fields did not testify in his own defense.
A witness told jurors Thursday that Fields appeared calm and “maybe a little bit scared” before he plowed his car into the group of counterprotesters. Heather Heyer, a 32-year-old paralegal and civil rights activist, was killed and dozens of other counterprotesters were injured.
Joshua Matthews was with Fields shortly before the deadly encounter, which came after police forced an end to the event following violent clashes between the two sides.
The confrontations came after hundreds of white nationalists gathered for the “Unite the Right” rally to protest the planned removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.
Matthews said he met Fields in a Charlottesville park where white nationalists had gathered. After police declared an “unlawful assembly,” Fields, Matthews and two other people decided to walk together “as it would probably be more safe,” Matthews said.
He said while they were walking, a group of “antifas” — short for anti-fascists — yelled at them. He said Fields yelled something back, although he said he couldn’t remember what Fields said.
The defense also called to the stand a left-wing defense group member who claimed in an earlier social media post that he had scared Fields away from a park where counterprotesters had gathered.
Dwayne Dixon, a teaching assistant professor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, said he’s also a member of Redneck Revolt and was armed with an AR-15 and providing security for counterprotesters.
Dixon said he saw a gray “muscle car” drive by several times. He said he yelled “Get the ... out of here” at the car while wearing his gun slung over his shoulder. He testified that he could not see the driver because the car had tinted windows.
Dixon said he believes that was about 30 minutes to an hour before Fields slammed into the group with his car.
Prosecutors called a Charlottesville police detective as a rebuttal witness in an attempt to cast doubt on Dixon’s account.
The detective said geolocation data from Fields’ phone indicates his car was in the vicinity of the park only once, about four minutes before Fields struck counterprotesters in a different location.
Earlier in the week, jurors were shown a video of Fields being interrogated after the crash. Fields refused to speak to investigators and asked for an attorney. But he began to cry and hyperventilate after police told him a woman had been killed and other people had been injured when he drove his car into the crowd.
Jurors also heard two recorded phone calls Fields made to his mother from jail. In one call, Fields told his mother he had been mobbed “by a violent group of terrorists” at the rally. In another, Fields referred to the mother of the woman who was killed as a “communist” and “one of those anti-white supremacists.”
Prosecutors on Tuesday showed jurors a meme Fields posted on Instagram showing bodies thrown into the air after a car hits a crowd of people.
An FBI staff operations specialist who analyzed Fields’ Facebook and Instagram accounts testified that Fields posted the meme publicly to his Instagram page and sent a similar image as a private message to a friend in May 2017. That was three months before he drove his car into counterprotesters in Charlottesville.
Jurors were also shown a text message sent by Fields that included an image of Adolf Hitler. Fields sent the text to his mother days before the 2017 rally. It was a response to his mother’s plea to be careful. Fields wrote: “we’re not the one who need to be careful,” accompanied by Hitler’s image.