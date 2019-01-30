Cold, even for Minnesota: Life at minus-33 degrees

Winter isn’t as cold in the Upper Midwest as it was a few decades ago. However, temperatures here this week are nothing to mess with. Life slows down but never comes to a halt. I went out and started the old Toyota late Tuesday — when it was only 25 below — to warm it up before the long night. You want to be sure you can go somewhere if you have to. This morning, it fired but couldn’t quite turn over. I did start the Prius, housed in the unheated garage, and went for a drive around the neighborhood. Didn’t see a soul. Even mail delivery has been suspended. I presume the trash collectors will be on schedule Thursday morning.