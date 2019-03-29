Advertisement

President Trump threatens to close border with Mexico next week

By Associated Press
Mar 29, 2019 | 9:40 AM
President Trump threatens to close border with Mexico next week
President Trump renewed his threat to close the vital US-Mexico border. In a flurry of early-morning tweets Friday, Trump warned: "May close the Southern Border!" (Brendan Smialowski / AFP/Getty Images)

President Trump says he will close the nation's southern border, or large sections of it, next week if Mexico does not immediately stop illegal immigration.

In a tweet Friday, Trump ramped up his repeated threat to close the border by saying he will do it next week unless Mexico takes action.

Advertisement
RELATED: Migrant families in U.S. custody are sleeping on the ground under a bridge in El Paso »

The president called on Congress to immediately change what he said were "weak" U.S. immigration laws, which he blamed on Democrats.

He said it “would be so easy" for Mexico to stop illegal immigration, and included drug trafficking in his mention of the U.S. losing money.
Advertisement
Advertisement