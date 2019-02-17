Trump's choice for U.N. ambassador bows out of consideration

The State Department said Saturday that Heather Nauert, picked by President Trump to be the next U.S. ambassador to the United Nations but never officially nominated, has withdrawn.
Nauert, State Department spokeswoman, said that “the past two months have been grueling for my family and therefore it is in the best interest of my family that I withdraw my name from consideration.”
Nauert was a Fox News reporter with little foreign policy experience when she joined the State Department as spokeswoman less than two years ago.
“Serving in the administration for the past two years has been one of the highest honors of my life and I will always be grateful to the president, the secretary, and my colleagues at the State Department for their support,” she said.
Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo said that he respected Nauert’s decision and that she had performed her duties as a senior member of his team “with unequalled excellence … and [I] know that she will continue to be a great representative of this nation in whatever role she finds herself.”
The State Department said Trump would announce a nominee for the position “soon.”