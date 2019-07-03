Government photos show detained migrants pleading for help

Two facilities inspected had not provided children access to hot meals until the week that auditors arrived. Some adults were receiving only bologna sandwiches, causing constipation and in some cases requiring medical attention.

Of 2,669 children detained by the Border Patrol in the region, 826, or 31%, had been held there longer than 72 hours. More than 50 children under the age of 7 were waiting to be moved to long-term facilities, some of them for more than two weeks. In one photo, women and children appeared to be sleeping on the ground under Mylar blankets.