Mississippi's 15-week abortion ban is unconstitutional, judge rules

Bryant has said frequently that he wants Mississippi to be "the safest place in America for an unborn child." At a Nov. 12 news conference where Republican U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith received an endorsement from the president of the national Right to Life Committee, Bryant talked about what he saw as "the genocide of over 20 million African American children" in the U.S. since a 1973 Supreme Court ruling made abortion legal in all states.