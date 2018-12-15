Former Trump campaign aide George Papadopoulos confirms plan to run for Congress

George Papadopoulos, a former Trump campaign aide who recently served time in prison, confirmed Friday that he plans to run for Congress.
“It is true. I will be running for Congress in 2020, and I will win,” Papadopoulos tweeted Friday. “Stay tuned.”
The onetime Trump campaign foreign policy advisor was released from prison last week after serving 12 days in jail for lying to the FBI about his contact with Russians during the 2016 presidential race.
Politico reported Friday that Papadopoulos was looking into running in Southern California’s Orange County. Democrats recently swept the county in the midterm election, picking up four GOP-held seats in the longtime conservative bastion.