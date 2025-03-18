Dodgers, behind Ohtani, win the in season opener in Tokyo and Dr. Neal ElAttrache joins the team

The Los Angeles Dodgers worked counts, strung together hits and manufactured runs. They leaned on dominant starting pitching, then a revolving door of reliable arms out of the bullpen. They absorbed an early one-run deficit, and flipped it in a matter of moments in the fifth inning.