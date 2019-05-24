What to expect:

Los Angeles has the most dynamic restaurant scene in America; it is one of the world’s great centers of dining. With the Tasting Notes newsletter, Los Angeles Times restaurant critics Bill Addison and Patricia Escárcega go beyond their weekly reviews: They share insights on how they approach their jobs and off-the-cuff takes on where they’re eating right now. Plus, there’s an “Ask the Critics” section (send your questions!), links to the week's stories in The Times’ Food section and more. Delivered to your inbox every Saturday.