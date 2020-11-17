LA Times Today: Times launches LatinX Files newsletter

In California, nearly 40 percent of the population is Latino.



With that in mind, the Los Angeles Times has launched a free weekly newsletter called the “LatinX Files” to highlight the issues affecting this diverse, non-monolithic community.



LA Times audience engagement editor Fidel Martinez joined us with details.