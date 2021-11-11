Newsletters
The Latinx Files turns 1, so of course it gets a piñata
Latinx Files host Fidel Martinez convinced his boss (rather easily) to let him buy a piñata for his newsletter baby turning one year old. Here, he receives it from Lorena Robletto, owner of Amazing Piñatas and learns a little about her life and business.
Fidel Martinez is an audience engagement editor at the Los Angeles Times, focusing on sports. Previously he worked as politics editor for Mitu, as a social storytelling producer for Fusion Media Group and content curator and managing editor for Break Media. He is a proud Tejano who will fight anyone who disparages flour tortillas.