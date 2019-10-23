Sign up for our Essential Politics newsletter

Newsletter Get our Essential Politics newsletter The latest news, analysis and insights from our bureau chiefs in Sacramento and D.C. Enter Email Address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

What to expect

The best from the Los Angeles Times’ political teams.

This newsletter, out every Monday with a focus on California and every Friday with the view from Washington, D.C., is one vibrant hub for everything you want to know about politics. That means you’ll get analysis from our award-winning journalists, breaking political news, and longer reads as we head into the weekend.



Your hosts

Sacramento bureau chief John Myers anchors the Monday newsletter with the latest from California’s capital, and Washington bureau chief David Lauter delivers his perspective on Fridays.

