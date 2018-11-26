Today: Boiling Over at the Border

An onrush of migrants. Clouds of tear gas. Tensions in Tijuana boiled over Sunday at the U.S. border, providing a moment that was a kind of political Rorschach test. For the Trump administration and those who support the president’s hard-line stance on illegal immigration, the chaos illustrated what they long have feared. For others, the images of the Border Patrol using tear gas on a group of migrants that included children were deeply disturbing. The skirmish led the U.S. government to shut down the San Ysidro Port of Entry, one of the world’s busiest international crossings, for more than four hours. Before the incident, President Trump had threatened to close the border with Mexico and has been pushing for asylum seekers to stay in Mexico while awaiting their cases.