This year's essential Christmas albums ranked, from 'Shatner Claus' to the irresistible JD McPherson

**** JD McPherson, “Socks — A Christmas Album” (New West). The roots-rocking singer-songwriter from Broken Arrow, Okla., has put together the kind of holiday album that Louis Prima or Roy Brown would have if they’d ever gotten around to it, and thank Santa for that. It’s an utter joy, a vintage jump-blues/R&B/rockabilly workout devoid of treacly sentiment, but brimming over with child-like spirit — and just enough grown-up skepticism (“Bad Kid,” the title track) to keep things anchored in reality. He’s written or co-written 11 originals that bring welcome fresh blood into the holiday music canon. Producing the album themselves, he and the band also zero in on a perfectly period musical and sonic vibe for this outing.