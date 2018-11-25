Appreciation: Nicolas Roeg, director of 'Don't Look Now,' was a darkly sensual poet of the screen

“Petulia” was the last film Roeg shot before he turned his attention to directing, and that movie’s atmosphere of unease, as well as its French New Wave-influenced vocabulary of flashbacks and flash-forwards, clearly became aesthetic foundations of his own work. From his 1973 horror masterpiece, “Don’t Look Now,” to his twisty, flashback-laden 1980 thriller, “Bad Timing,” Roeg often delighted in stringing scenes and moments together in ways that defied conventional narrative logic, and not just for the sake of a showily nonlinear presentation. Few directors were as good at evoking a sense of the world being ruptured from within, or forcing their formal syntax to mirror the jagged, violent stories they were telling.