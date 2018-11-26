Lynn Swann shows how far out of touch he is with the reality at USC by keeping Clay Helton

Does he have any idea how this will affect the school’s efforts to pay for the Coliseum renovation that has reportedly reached the cost of $300 million? It will be awkward next season opening a building with a coach who, in his last game Saturday, was roundly booed even when he was shown on the video board thanking fans for their support. Without a change of program direction, it will be tough selling fancy seats for high prices to a fan base that failed to fill more than 60,000 seats even once this season with a historically low turnout for the Notre Dame game.