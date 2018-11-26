Another ‘cross’ case could undermine our separation of church and state

Writing for the majority, Judge Stephanie Dawn Thacker wrote: “The Latin cross is the core symbol of Christianity. And here, it is 40 feet tall; prominently displayed in the center of one of the busiest intersections in Prince George’s County, Md., and maintained with thousands of dollars in government funds.” The cross, she wrote, “says to any reasonable observer that the Commission either places Christianity above other faiths, views being American and Christian as one in the same, or both.”