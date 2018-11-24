Barry Jenkins says it's about time Hollywood pays attention to black novels. 'Beale Street' is just a start

Hollywood has always depended on source material from novels, stories and plays. “The Godfather,” “Jaws,” “Jurassic Park,” “Lord of the Rings” and Harry Potter are obvious ones. But the list also includes “The Birds,” “Amadeus,” “Brokeback Mountain” and countless other stories by white writers. Sure there have been high-profile films with major stars or smaller projects that earned acclaim from African American stories, including “A Raisin in the Sun” with Sidney Poitier from Lorraine Hansberry’s play, “A Soldier's Story” from Charles Fuller’s “A Soldier’s Play,” Spike Lee’s “Malcolm X” from the autobiography of the Nation of Islam leader and the Lee Daniels-directed “Precious: Based on the Novel ‘Push’ by Sapphire,” with the lengthy subtitle added almost as an admonition to remember the existence of black literature.