USC says Clay Helton will remain as football coach

USC coach Clay Helton may have lost the fan base during a disappointing 5-7 campaign, but he did not lose the faith of athletic director Lynn Swann.
Swann announced Sunday that Helton will be back for a fourth season, ignoring the desperate pleas of USC fans and alumni for change at the top of the football program.
“Let me be clear to everyone, our players, our recruits and our fans. Clay Helton is our head coach and he will continue to be our head coach,” Swann said in a statement released on USC’s official Twitter account. “I am a strong advocate of consistency within a program, sticking by a leader, supporting them and helping them and their team improve.”
This will not be a popular decision, leading to an off-season of discontent. Helton’s fourth year will be his true hot-seat season. The burners will be on from the start as USC opens its renovated Coliseum on Aug. 31, 2019, against Fresno State, and they won’t turn off until the Trojans resemble a championship-caliber outfit.
After becoming the first USC head coach to win at least 10 games in his first two seasons, Helton entered 2018 with plenty of security coming from where it matters most — Swann and the USC administration. Fans may not have been convinced by Helton’s 21-6 start, his Rose Bowl victory and the program’s first Pac-12 championship since 2008, but Swann gave him a contract extension and was determined to honor that pledge through this third, brutal season.
“One season does not define a coach,” Swann said. “Remember, Coach Helton inherited a program in turmoil. He won 10 games, including the Rose Bowl, in his first year in 2016. He won 11 games and the Pac-12 title in 2017. He runs a clean program, he graduates his players, he recruits well, he produces NFL players.
“We see top programs across the country have down years and the fans want to change coaches. In fact, it happened a few years ago with yesterday’s opponent, but that administration remained committed to their head coach, who made some key changes, worked hard to fix things and got his team to improve markedly. That will happen here at USC.”
Helton has a full off-season to search for and find answers for what ailed his team as it dropped its final three games and five of its last six. USC didn’t find new ways to lose each week either, keeping a consistent formula: Start strong, showing promise and improvement on offense, then self-destruct with penalties and turnovers and poor execution on both sides of the ball in the later moments when games are won.
“I have met with Mr. Swann and discussed changes and improvements that will be made moving forward,” Helton said in a statement that echoed his comments after USC’s 24-17 loss to Notre Dame on Saturday night. “Our staff, our players and I will work tirelessly this offseason to produce a disciplined football team that executes at a championship level. I truly believe that with the continued development of the talent we have on this team, the best is yet to be. Our No. 1 goal is to win championships and we will not be satisfied with anything less.”
Swann said he believes in Helton’s plan to improve the team.
“Coach Helton and I meet extensively each week to evaluate our program from top to bottom,” Swann said. “We acknowledge and understand our deficiencies in areas that include culture, discipline, schemes, personnel and staff. We agree that changes need to be made, and they will. We will improve and get better, in all areas. Coach Helton has a plan in place to get USC back to the top.
“I have heard from many in the Trojan fan base. Some will be happy that Coach Helton remains our coach, others will not. I love our fans’ passion about USC football. They have high standards, as do we.”
Helton’s record with Sam Darnold as his starting quarterback was 20-4. Without Darnold, the No. 3 pick in last year’s NFL draft, Helton is 6-9. The excuse of starting a freshman quarterback this year won’t play anymore in 2019. Helton is all in on JT Daniels, and he’ll have to figure out a way to win with the Santa Ana Mater Dei product to keep his job.
“It is my firm belief that we have a good team returning next year and a solid foundation in place, and that Clay Helton is a good coach,” Swann said.