Fox News launches 'Fox Nation' as news networks try to catch the streaming wave

That’s why Fox Nation is being marketed as a “complementary service” aimed not at cord-cutters, but a Fox News fans who already watch the channel and want more of the no-holds-barred conservative political talk that gives it a large and loyal following. In addition to its signature hosts, the streaming service is giving shows to newer personalities such as Tomi Lahren, a 26-year-old pro-choice conservative, and Tyrus, a heavily tattooed 6-foot-8, 360 pound pro wrestler whose right-of-center political views formed as he moved into a higher income bracket during his career. He will be teamed with former ESPN correspondent Britt McHenry on a twice-a-week talk show called “UN-PC.”