The Grand Egyptian Museum will be just that, especially in size, cost and ambition

The new museum in Giza will show that Egypt “is up to its role to provide the right and suitable archaeological environment to protect these artifacts for the future,” Tawfik said. The ambitious plans call for an interactive experience focusing on the discovery of Tutankhamen’s tomb by a team led by British archaeologist Howard Carter in 1922. Museum officials are also asking that the British Museum hand over the Rosetta Stone, on display in London for more than two centuries.