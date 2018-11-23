Major Trump administration climate report says damages are 'intensifying across the country'

“We don’t debate who caused it. You go outside, the streets are flooded. What are you going to do about it? It’s our reality nowadays,” said Susanne Torriente, who also reviewed the report and is chief resilience officer for Miami Beach, which is spending hundreds of millions of dollars to adapt to rising sea levels. “We need to use this best available data so we can start making decisions to start investing in our future. ... It shouldn’t be that complicated or that partisan.”