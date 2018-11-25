Ex-Trump campaign aide George Papadopoulos must report to prison Monday, judge orders

Papadopoulos, who was sentenced to spend 14 days in prison, had argued that it was possible the constitutional challenge in a separate case would result in his own conviction being set aside, and that he should therefore be allowed to remain free on bail. But U.S. District Judge Randolph D. Moss noted Papadopoulos had not appealed his own conviction, having waived his right to do so when he pleaded guilty. Moss also wrote that Papadopoulos had not shown the appeals court in the separate case would likely conclude the special counsel's appointment was unlawful.