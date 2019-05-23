Today: His Way or No Highway?

President Trump says he has given Democratic leaders an ultimatum: Stop investigating his finances, businesses and administration, and he can start talking again about a deal to rebuild the nation’s highways, bridges, airports and other infrastructure. He made his point by storming out of a meeting with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer after just a few minutes. The source of his anger appeared to be comments from Pelosi that Trump is engaging in a “cover-up.” But as the president continues to stonewall various investigations, he was dealt another setback in court: For the second time in two days, a federal judge rejected Trump’s refusal to honor congressional subpoenas and ordered him to turn over financial records to Democratic-led committees. Meanwhile, those roads and bridges aren’t fixing themselves.