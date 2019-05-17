Discoveries from the past with Joanna Hogg and Honor Swinton Byrne in ‘The Souvenir’

“When I've watched the film with an audience, during that scene there is a kind of group 'ugh' when she starts apologizing,” said Burke, on the phone from a car on his way to rehearsal for Ibsen’s “Rosmersholm” onstage in London. “And I think that's why the scene is so affecting, there wasn't anything that was forced, that just came out. It's a very original kind of confrontation, but that’s what Joanna wants; you're not going in there with a preconceived idea.”