After killings of 2 boys, audit finds major flaws in L.A. County child protection

A long-awaited state audit of Los Angeles County’s troubled Department of Children and Family Services found major shortcomings that placed vulnerable children in harm’s way.
The audit was launched last year after the high-profile slayings of two boys who had been the subject of child abuse investigations before their deaths.
The audit found that DCFS did not complete investigations quickly enough, used “inaccurate” assessments to determine child risk and didn’t always do criminal background checks of those living in homes where children were placed.
“The department has allowed children to remain in unsafe and abusive situations for months longer than necessary because it did not start or complete investigations within required time frames,” the state auditor’s office concluded.
The audit was approved by the California Legislature last year in the wake of the death 10-year-old Anthony Avalos.
In demanding the audit, legislators noted that Anthony had been the subject of 13 calls to DCFS and that he may have come out as gay before he was killed, citing reporting in The Times.
“Unfortunately, this is not an isolated incident,” a letter from legislators said, referring to the 2013 death of 8-year-old Gabriel Fernandez, who was tortured and abused for months by his mother and her boyfriend, allegedly because he suspected Gabriel was gay.
Four social workers are facing criminal charges related to Gabriel’s death. A judge concluded that "red flags were everywhere" before Gabriel was killed by his mother and her boyfriend, and that the social workers mishandled evidence of escalating abuse and failed to file timely reports.
Gabriel died in May 2013 after months of torture and abuse, prosecutors say.
The audit was aimed at determining adequate protections in place for LGBTQ youth, who are disproportionately represented among foster youth and who face additional trauma because of having been rejected by their families and others for their sexual orientation or gender expression.
Among the findings in the audit:
-
The department’s safety and risk assessments — used to decide a child’s immediate safety and need for services — have often been late and inaccurate, making it difficult to mitigate risks to children’s safety.
-
The department did not consistently conduct the required home inspections and criminal background checks before placing children with relatives.
-
Despite budget increases, more social workers and reduced caseloads, the department did not always conduct monthly visits in the child’s home to assess the children’s well-being.
-
Reunification assessments, which document caretakers’ behavioral problems and evaluate risk, were not completed timely in all but one of the cases we reviewed that required an assessment.
But the auditor’s office also found positive news, saying that “despite its problems, numerous indicators point to a department positioned to overcome its challenges.”
It noted that the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has developed a long-term strategic plan to improve DCFS and that its overall staff turnover rate was lower than national averages.
DCFS workers interviewed by auditors “were generally positive about their work environment.”