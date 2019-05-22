After killings of 2 boys, audit finds major flaws in L.A. County child protection

The department’s safety and risk assessments — used to decide a child’s immediate safety and need for services — have often been late and inaccurate, making it difficult to mitigate risks to children’s safety.

The department did not consistently conduct the required home inspections and criminal background checks before placing children with relatives.

Despite budget increases, more social workers and reduced caseloads, the department did not always conduct monthly visits in the child’s home to assess the children’s well-being.